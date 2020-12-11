Can't connect right now! retry
Courteney Cox crosses 10 million followers on Instagram

Iconic TV sitcom “Friends,” starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry ,Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc as twentysomethings living in New York City, ended in 2004 after 10 years but it remains one of the most popular TV shows in reruns.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, has crossed ten million followers on Instagram and continues to amass more followers on the Facebook-owned app as fans await the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion.

 The long-delayed reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry last month, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!” Perry tweeted.

The one-off unscripted special was supposed to launch the HBO Max streaming service in May 2020, but plans to film it have been repeatedly delayed by the pandemic that shut down production in Hollywood in mid-March.


