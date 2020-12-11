Can't connect right now! retry
Miley Cyrus sheds light on the inspiration behind 'Prisoner'

Miley Cyrus’s dating escapades always end up in her music and Prisoner is one such song the Grammy award winning artist chose to “dedicate in loving memory of my exes.”

The singer spilled the beans behind it all to The Project while promoting her new album Plastic Hearts.

She was quoted saying, "I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it — like I always feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings. Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to, and it doesn't take it easy on us."

In Miley’s eyes, the message "was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was kind of the perfect bookend for what we made."

