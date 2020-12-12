Tiffany Haddish shocked over Grammys free-of-cost hosting offer

Tiffany Haddish was also told to take care of her own makeup, wardrobe, and hair for the mega-event

Tiffany Haddish was shocked after Grammy Awards approached her for a hosting offer, with absolutely no remuneration.

The management of the awards ceremeony reached to Haddish to host a pre-telecast three-hour show for the awards for zero pay. Not only this, but the star was also told to take care of her own makeup, wardrobe, and hair.

Flabbergasted, in a Wednesday interview with Variety, the actor revealed, “All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

While the Girls Trip actress feels the “exposure is amazing” she does not approve of the unfair offer.

“How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it,” she explained.

Before the matter got worse, the Academy’s interim chief, Harvey Mason Jr. took charge and apologized to the actress online.

“I’m frustrated by that decision,” the musician said. “It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste, and it was disrespectful to the creative community — I’m part of the creative community and I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”

“I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this went down and how it was handled,” he added. “And I will say, Tiffany, we are sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak on it.”