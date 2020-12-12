Disney announces sequel for Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey-starrer 'Enchanted'

Good news for Disney fans as the dream of seeing the sequel of Enchanted is finally turning into reality.

Disney confirmed the sequels for a handful classics including the Amy Adam and Patrick Dempsey-starrer that we all grew up watching.

The film will be officially titled Disenchanted, it was revealed as the news broke out on this year’s Disney’s Investor Day.

Updates on Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Hulu will also be coming out, apart from Enchanted.

While the details of the project currently remain under wraps, Adam Shankman of Hairspray will be helming the film.

The original film released in 2007 was widely praised and had also earned three Oscar nods in the Best Original Song category.

The live-action film had followed Adam’s character of Giselle as she got transported to New York City on the day of her wedding, bumping into the cynical Robert—played by Dempsey.