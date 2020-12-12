Can't connect right now! retry
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn’s marriage buzz spirals after family’s refusal to deny hearsay

Taylor Swift has unleashed a frenzy amongst fans after her new surprise album, Evermore, was released.

While the Lover hit maker’s ninth studio album itself was a melodious delight for fans, there seem to have been a number of clues hidden in the tracks about Swift’s personal life that have sent fans in a frenzy.

Fans have been speculating that Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly got married this year.

And now the rumours may have escalated after the British heartthrob’s parents refused to deny that the two got secretly hitched.

Swift tracked titled Ivy, is what convinced fans that she and Alwyn may have exchanged vows.

"So tell me to run/Or dare to sit and watch what we'll become/And drink my husband's wine,” reads one lyric from the song.

After MailOnline spoke to Alwyn’s parents, the rumours went through the roof.

"I'm sorry, I'm not going to say anything,” they responded to the outlet’s request for comments regarding the hearsay.

