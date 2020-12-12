Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle reportedly chose to leave the royal household the moment she felt that she had acquired her desired US based lifestyle.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Howard Hodgson. He told Express UK, “[She] was very determined, had been advancing her career, was a minor star before she met a royal prince, married a royal prince, stayed as long as is decent in the country she didn’t want to be in doing jobs she didn’t want to do.”

“Then there was a short trip to Canada, which was only very short because it was then going to get her back to exactly where she wanted — where she now is, and doing what she wants to do.”

“Harry is just being dragged along and will probably, if he’s not very careful, end up with the senselessly sad life that was that of the Duke of Windsor.”

Mr. Hodgson isn’t the only royal expert to have commented upon the royal’s hasty decision to “jump ship.” Journalist David Jones conducted a thorough interview of Meghan’s friends and acquaintances within the royal fold and revealed that none of them were surprised by “this free-spirited and untamable, headstrong woman has so prematurely jumped the royal ship.”

Even Prince Harry’s close companions “feel sure Meghan will have been the prime instigator of their hasty escape”.

One close friend of the Duke admitted to Mr. Jones, “With Meghan, it has always been her way or the highway. She is always the center of the relationship, regardless of Harry’s title. She wants to be in the limelight, but under her own terms.”

“Now she will get to make her own rules. It’s perfect for her. Meghan likes to flee when things get heavy, and observe from afar what she has done.”

