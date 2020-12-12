Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Expert explains why Queen Elizabeth won't step down

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Prince Charles will become the King after Queen Elizabeth. There have been rumors that Charles will become the King next year because the Queen, who is longest serving monarch in British history, is likely to step down.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams is of the view that Queen Elizabeth has no intention of stepping down.

Talking to UK's Daily Express, he said "There have been rumours for years about the possibility of the Queen stepping down or some form of regency.

He said, "It's worth remembering that in 1947 when she swore to serve her whole life."

Fitzwilliams added, "She's a deeply religious person and she meant every word of it and she's done it absolutely brilliantly.

"I think she and the Duke of Edinburgh are marvellous role models for persons of advanced age. 

Speaking about another scenario which could see Charles become King, the expert said, "In the case of illness or incapacity that would alter things. "I don't think she has any intention of stepping down."

