'The Crown' creator calls institution of monarchy 'insane' amid battle with the Queen

'The Crown' creator said that the royal family is nothing but a 'mutating virus'

Peter Morgan, the creator of Netflix series The Crown, believes the institution of monarchy is 'insane.'

Slamming the royal family, Morgan said that although Queen Elizabeth is "a woman of limited intelligence," the family is a "mutating virus."



Ever since The Crown aired, it has been under contentious debates. Many have even slammed the show for its grotesque depiction of the royal family members.

Season 4 of the show gives an insight into the tumultuous marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, while projecting his extra-marital affair with Camilla Parker.

Many have even called it a 'work of fiction' with UK culture minister Oliver Dowden recently asking that Netflix append a "fiction" label to the series.

This was shunned by actor Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the show.

"We were slightly let down by our culture secretary, whose job it is to encourage culture," Connor shared with the Los Angeles Times. "In my opinion, it's pretty outrageous that he came out and said what he said. Particularly, in this time when he knows that the arts are struggling and they're on their knees, I think it's a bit of a low blow."