Sunday Dec 13 2020
Sam Smith sends Shawn Mendes love after his apology on using incorrect pronoun

Sam Smith said they have no hard feelings for Shawn Mendes 

Sam Smith has sent an abundance of love to Shawn Mendes after he apologised over using the incorrect pronoun for them.

Responding to Mendes's apology, Smith said they have no hard feelings for the Canadian singer.

"We're all learning together," they wrote. "Happy holidays, all my love xx."

Earlier, Mendes had taken to Instagram to accept his mistake of addressing Smith as 'he.'

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for referring to you as a 'he' for your jingle ball introduction," the 22-year-old wrote. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Won't happen again... Sending you so much love!"

"Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met!," Mendes added.

Last September, Smith had announced they are changing their pronouns to they/them from he/him.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," Smith revealed. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

