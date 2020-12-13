Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and William almost drove royals towards a 'constitutional crisis'

Following the death of Princess Diana, the closest that the Windsors had come towards a 'constitutional crisis' was through Prince Harry and Prince William's rift.

These claims were made by royal expert Katie Nicholl who authored a piece for Vanity Fair and discussed in detail the rift between the two brothers.

“No one knew on January 8, when Harry and Meghan first announced they were stepping down as senior royals, what a turbulent year would follow,” wrote Nicholl.

“But their bombshell statement, posted on their brand-new Sussex Royal website, set the tone for months of hand-wringing among royal watchers, and the royal themselves,” she continued.

“Some royal historians and commentators have claimed Harry and Meghan’s departure, and the historic fallout between Harry and Prince William, was the closest the House of Windsor had come to a constitutional crisis since the death of Princess Diana,” she went on to say.

Nicholl went on to cite royal author Omid Scobie who uncovered the Sussex’s side of the story.

“Every step of the way there have been unexpected challenges They have had to go up against a lot—the press, their legal battles and even the institution of the monarchy—but they’ve remained positive and it’s the support they give each other and their focus on what’s important that gets them through,” she wrote. 

