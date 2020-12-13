Can't connect right now! retry
Emily Blunt ‘elated’ seeing her children pick up British accents in school

Seeing her daughters pick up authentic British accents at school has left Emily Blunt ‘over the moon'.

The actress expressed her excitement over this change during an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show this Thursday.

Being born and raised in Britain herself, the actress discussed her excitement over the change at length and was even quoted telling the host, "They've actually been in a proper school with school uniforms. Miraculously, they're sounding quite British, which I'm completely over the moon about."

"My little one sent me a video, well she didn't actually send it but someone sent it, of her singing 'Jingle Bells,' and she goes, 'Jingle ol' da waye!' Almost like a Cockney."

She concluded by saying, "It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells.' The craziest accent ever — it was kind of brilliant."

