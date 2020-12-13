Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 13 2020
Kate Middleton took a dig at Prince Harry with a hilarious Christmas gift

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's bond is quite unbreakable as the two were often spotted sharing a friendly moment or two.

Such was the case one Christmas over at the palace when the Duchess of Cambridge’s savage present for Harry unleashed chuckles around the room.

For the unversed, the royal family has a long-standing tradition of purchasing cheap and amusing gifts for one another rather than buying something serious.

And while many of the members have come up with some side-splitting gift ideas to poke fun at one another, Kate won the round when she gifted Harry a ‘grow-your-own-girlfriend’ kit.

That was, perhaps, a dig at the prince’s notoriously known tumultuous dating life during his days of yore before he married Meghan Markle. 

