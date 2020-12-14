Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to step away as senior members of the royal family in March, they have been making several public appearances, which does not sit well with some.

In Meghan’s latest appearance on CNN, she gave an emotional speech to honour those that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, she appeared to be filming in the garden of her and Harry’s Montecito residence in California.

Sporting a simple nude top, some eye make-up and plum lips, she lauded "human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times". 

"We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids' lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need," she said. 

"And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn't leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps."

While many extended their support to Meghan others were critical of the move and expressed confusion over whether she still has a royal title.

One Twitter user wrote: "She isn't a duchess anymore!"

Another wrote: "But she's not a duchess anymore, right?"

Another user lambasted Meghan for backing away from the royal family only to be stepping into the spotlight once more.

"For someone who wanted privacy, we are seeing her more than when she was 'working'. Enough already," the user wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo
Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'
Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha raises eyebrows after marrying ex-jailbird

Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha raises eyebrows after marrying ex-jailbird

Robert Downey Jr. gets candid about playing Iron Man in the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. gets candid about playing Iron Man in the MCU
Timothée Chalamet turns into Harry Styles during his rib-tickling ‘SNL’ debut

Timothée Chalamet turns into Harry Styles during his rib-tickling ‘SNL’ debut
‘Captain Marvel 2’ is Marvel’s first film directed by a Black woman

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is Marvel’s first film directed by a Black woman
Howard Stern is ‘worse than Ellen DeGeneres’, former employees slam talk show host

Howard Stern is ‘worse than Ellen DeGeneres’, former employees slam talk show host
Kim Kardashian to not divorce Kanye West despite trouble in paradise

Kim Kardashian to not divorce Kanye West despite trouble in paradise
Sia alleges Shia LaBeouf of abuse after FKA twigs files a lawsuit against him

Sia alleges Shia LaBeouf of abuse after FKA twigs files a lawsuit against him
Gigi Hadid sends love to Taylor Swift as she rings in 31st birthday

Gigi Hadid sends love to Taylor Swift as she rings in 31st birthday

Princess Diana left Queen speechless after questioning monarchy’s relevance

Princess Diana left Queen speechless after questioning monarchy’s relevance

Latest

view all