Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic's visit to Pakistan? Fresh speculations emerge amid Engin Altan's trip

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's excited fans are speculating about their beloved star's visit to the country.

Esra, who has become a household name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of the Turkish hit series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on state-run TV, seems to fulfill the desire of her admirers who want to see their beloved star among them.

The versatile actress's Instagram account has been booming with comments of the people who asked her to visit the country.

The excited fans - who are smitten with the Turkish star after her role as Halime Sultan - want to see her in Pakistan as soon as possible.

Her co-star Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in the historical series, recently visited Pakistan and received a hero’s welcome.

Esra, who won hearts with her outstanding performance in Turkish hit dramas 'Ertugrul' and 'Ramo', keeps on delighting fans by sharing her pictures on Instagram.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew meets Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Andrew meets Queen Elizabeth: report
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique
Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower

Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower
Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you

Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you
Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year
Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo
Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Latest

view all