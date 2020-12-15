Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Princess Beatrice followed in Meghan Markle's footsteps by breaking major royal tradition

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Princess Beatrice encouraged by Meghan Markle's to break royal tradition on Christmas

Princess Beatrice followed suit after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disregarded a major royal tradition last year on Christmas.

It all happened when Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who was her fiance back then, became a part of the royal family's Christmas celebrations at the Sandrigham estate.

This was a breach of royal tradition, because invites to the festivity are only reserved for members of The Firm and partners normally have to wait until they are married to join in.

However, this royal custom was broken by Prince Harry in 2017, when he invited his then-fiancee Meghan Markle to attend the event.

This was strictly not allowed during the time of Kate Middleton.

Speaking at the time, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "In 2010 Kate was not invited to do so after her engagement to William nor was Mike Tindall after his to the Princess Royal's daughter Zara Phillips and only spouses and close family are usually invited.

"However Harry and Meghan will be living together at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and her family are in the United States. The monarchy relies heavily on precedent and tradition but it also makes its own."

