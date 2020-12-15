Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt message about mother

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared an excerpt from her upcoming biography Unfinished and it touched fans' hearts.

Taking to Instagram the Quantico star shared details about the "most important woman" of her life, her mother, Madhu Chopra, of course.

The Sky is Pink actress credited her mother and said that she "inspired" and helped "shape" the actress to who she is today.

In particular, Priyanka shared the scent which represented her.

The actress recalled how Madhu's signature scent Dior's Poison was unforgettable throughout her life.

"But perhaps what I remember most was her perfume: Dior’s Poison. How she smelled of it, how her closet smelled of it, how whenever she walked she left a scent trail, invisible but unforgettable, in her wake," the excerpt read.

"This scent always has and always will remind me of the most important woman in my life. The woman who inspired me and helped shape me into who I am today. My mother," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Take a look:







