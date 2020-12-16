Zayn Malik's father was angry at daughter for her decision to marry an ex-convict: report

Zayn Malik's father reportedly did not attend daughter Waliyha's wedding over her husband's 'criminal past': report

Zayn's 22-year-old sister Waliyha tied the knot in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with Junaid Khan, 24, who was reportedly jailed for five years in 2017 for a carjacking incident.



The former One Direction star, who welcomed a daughter with the 25-year-old model in September, was also nowhere to be seen in pictures from the nuptials. According to Mail, nobody is happy' about her marrying the ex-convict.

On the other hand, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who also missed the wedding ceremony, reacted to Waliyha's Insta post: "Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly could not grace Waliyha's wedding due to the coronavirus restrictions. Around 40 guests attended the wedding, which took place in Bradford

According to reports, the ceremony was broken up by police for violating the restrictions with officers issuing fines to relatives of the former One Direction star.

Zayn Malik's sister was looking breathtakingly beautiful in stylish attire featured a pink embroidered maxi-skirt and a vibrant silk shirt.