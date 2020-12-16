Can't connect right now! retry
This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth is growing by leaps and bounds, specially after Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are minting in money, after money, with staggering deals in their bags.

According to many, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's net worth is growing by leaps and bounds, specially after their latest contract with Spotify.

As mentioned by Mirror Royal, the deal costs a staggering £30 million ($40 million) deal that Spotify has agreed to give to the hosts of 'Archewell Audio,' the podcast that Meghan and Harry will headline.

Meghan and Harry's fortunes are only increasing as they signed a lucrative Netflix deal prior to this, worth $1oo million!

According to an insider, "The initial multi year deal is worth in excess of £30 million with a view to extending the deal within six months.

"Meghan was the driving force behind the deal. She was incredible in the meetings with executives and had a clear vision of what they as a couple have to offer.

“Spotify’s whole business plan is to acquire the world’s most talked about celebrities in one place and Harry and Meghan fit the bill entirely," the source added.

