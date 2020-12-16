British singer Zayn Malik and his hair craze is no news for the world as the heartthrob debuts a new look after every few months.

It looks like the former One Direction member is at it again as he showed off his new platinum blonde hair leaving fans completely heart-struck.

The Pillow Talk singer was seen publicly for the first time since he and supermodel Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter earlier this year in September.

The singer’s new look caught the eyes of crazed fans and hyped-up paparazzi as he rocked a mini-mohawk.

Zayn Malik debuts platinum blonde hair in first public outing since becoming a dad

Zayn Malik debuts platinum blonde hair in first public outing since becoming a dad

While it isn’t clear when exactly the dreamboat decided to alter his look, it did appear to be recent since his last appearance was on Hadid’s Instagram on Halloween when she shared their first ever family picture publicly.

This was certainly not the first time Malik decided to lighten his signature dark mane as, a couple of years ago, he went all-out and bleached his hair as well as beard igniting mixed reaction from fans.

Zayn Malik decided to lighten his signature dark mane as, a couple of years ago

That being said, Malik is enjoying being a father as a source told E! News previously: "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him.”

"He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited,” the source added.