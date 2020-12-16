Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik debuts platinum blonde hair in first public outing since becoming a dad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

British singer Zayn Malik and his hair craze is no news for the world as the heartthrob debuts a new look after every few months. 

It looks like the former One Direction member is at it again as he showed off his new platinum blonde hair leaving fans completely heart-struck.

The Pillow Talk singer was seen publicly for the first time since he and supermodel Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter earlier this year in September.

The singer’s new look caught the eyes of crazed fans and hyped-up paparazzi as he rocked a mini-mohawk.

Zayn Malik debuts platinum blonde hair in first public outing since becoming a dad
Zayn Malik debuts platinum blonde hair in first public outing since becoming a dad

While it isn’t clear when exactly the dreamboat decided to alter his look, it did appear to be recent since his last appearance was on Hadid’s Instagram on Halloween when she shared their first ever family picture publicly.

This was certainly not the first time Malik decided to lighten his signature dark mane as, a couple of years ago, he went all-out and bleached his hair as well as beard igniting mixed reaction from fans.

Zayn Malik decided to lighten his signature dark mane as, a couple of years ago

That being said, Malik is enjoying being a father as a source told E! News previously: "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him.”

"He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited,” the source added. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS open up about their inspiration behind creating ‘Life Goes On’

BTS open up about their inspiration behind creating ‘Life Goes On’
Taylor Swift details how she and Joe Alwyn co-wrote tear-jerking ‘evermore’

Taylor Swift details how she and Joe Alwyn co-wrote tear-jerking ‘evermore’
Kylie Jenner named world’s highest-paid celebrity for 2020

Kylie Jenner named world’s highest-paid celebrity for 2020
Matthew McConaughey claims the ‘extreme right’ is deepening political divide in US

Matthew McConaughey claims the ‘extreme right’ is deepening political divide in US
Meghan Markle trolls Prince Harry’s ‘podcast voice’ in their new teaser

Meghan Markle trolls Prince Harry’s ‘podcast voice’ in their new teaser

FIA declares Meesha Shafi guilty of running 'smear campaign' against Ali Zafar

FIA declares Meesha Shafi guilty of running 'smear campaign' against Ali Zafar
Taylor Swift drops more remixes of ‘Willow’ after 'Dancing Witch'

Taylor Swift drops more remixes of ‘Willow’ after 'Dancing Witch'
Harry Styles updates 2021 European tour plans 'Till it is safe'

Harry Styles updates 2021 European tour plans 'Till it is safe'
Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’

Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’
‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75

‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75
No, Taylor Swift did not reveal Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name

No, Taylor Swift did not reveal Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name
Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist

Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist

Latest

view all