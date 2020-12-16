Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Seljan Hatun defends Osman in Kurulus:Osman's new episode

Mehmet Bozdag shared the new trailer for "Kurulus:Osman" on Tuesday, leaving fans excited. 

The producer of the historical TV series posted the trailer on his Instagram account.

The new trailer shows Osman fighting his enemies as his camp remains divided due to internal politics.

It also shows Seljan Hatun defending Osman in front of Savji and other  leaders of the Kayi tribe.

The series is being aired by a local Turkish channel but  it is quite popular in several countries thanks to the success of hit series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".


