Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice responds to backlash over alleged breach of lockdown guidelines

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

A spokesperson for Princess Beatrice said the outing was not in breach of any lockdown guidelines

Princess Beatrice has responded to censure about her disregarding social distancing rules duing a recent outing. 

The royal sparked backlash after husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and four others from different households dined in at restaurant Isabel in London's affluent Mayfair neighborhood last Wednesday, as reported by the Independent.

Other people present at the dinner included former Roberto Cavalli designer Peter Dundas. 

Addressing the criticism, a spokesperson for Beatrice and Edoardo said that the group meeting at Isabel was for work reasons, and therefore was no breach of lockdown rules.

"This was a midweek Wednesday evening, work related, business development dinner, it was held in compliance with all government guidelines, the dinner was held in the early evening and all parties left in good time before the government curfew," the rep told The Mirror.

