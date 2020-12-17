Khloe Kardashian reunites with Tristan Thompson as she flies to Boston

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed date night on Tuesday evening after she flew to Boston

Khloe Kardashian reunited with Tristan Thompson after she joined him in Boston.

The two happened to venture out on a date night on Tuesday evening at Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street for a low-key dinner.

According to a friend revealing to PEOPLE, the couple entered the restaurant wearing masks, along with a third person joining them.

For the night out, Thompson wore a full grey sweatsuit, while Khloe kept it casual, donning a thick knitted hat with a pom-pom on top.

Tristan relocated to Boston in November after signing a deal to play with the Boston Celtics.

He previously was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.