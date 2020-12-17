Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian reunites with Tristan Thompson as she flies to Boston

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed date night on Tuesday evening after she flew to Boston

Khloe Kardashian reunited with Tristan Thompson after she joined him in Boston. 

The two happened to venture out on a date night on Tuesday evening at Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street for a low-key dinner.

According to a friend revealing to PEOPLE, the couple entered the restaurant wearing masks, along with a third person joining them.

For the night out, Thompson wore a full grey sweatsuit, while Khloe kept it casual, donning a thick knitted hat with a pom-pom on top.

Tristan relocated to Boston in November after signing a deal to play with the Boston Celtics.

He previously was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner comes down heavily on anti-maskers as COVID-19 cases surge

Sophie Turner comes down heavily on anti-maskers as COVID-19 cases surge
Prince Harry’s future programs to be made in parallel with Prince William’s

Prince Harry’s future programs to be made in parallel with Prince William’s
Priyanka Chopra details how she is prepping for her role as a kids’ nemesis

Priyanka Chopra details how she is prepping for her role as a kids’ nemesis

Ellen DeGeneres shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19
How Pete Davidson feels about Ariana Grande after their engagement joke

How Pete Davidson feels about Ariana Grande after their engagement joke
Harry Styles mocks Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of ‘opposing ballot’

Harry Styles mocks Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of ‘opposing ballot’

Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds

Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds
Jennifer Aniston spotted shooting in LA after returning to 'The Morning Show' set

Jennifer Aniston spotted shooting in LA after returning to 'The Morning Show' set
George Clooney reacts to Tom Cruises's leaked COVID-19 rant audio

George Clooney reacts to Tom Cruises's leaked COVID-19 rant audio
Hilary Duff confirms 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot is no longer on the cards

Hilary Duff confirms 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot is no longer on the cards

Prince Harry, William get closer as they bond over Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Prince Harry, William get closer as they bond over Princess Diana's Panorama interview
Princess Beatrice responds to backlash over alleged breach of lockdown guidelines

Princess Beatrice responds to backlash over alleged breach of lockdown guidelines

Latest

view all