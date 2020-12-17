Can't connect right now! retry
Ellen DeGeneres shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres gave fans a health update amidst her COVID-19 battle.

Turning to her social media, the talk show host reassured her fans that she feels “really good” as she recovers from the infectious disease after getting diagnosed last week.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100%, I feel really good,” she said.

"One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people -- back pain. Who knew? How come?” she went on to say.

Last Thursday, DeGeneres announced that she had tested positive while all those she had been in close contact with were also notified about her diagnosis.

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” she said.

