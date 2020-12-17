Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release Christmas card photo

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially released their adorable annual Christmas card photo.



The photo, featuring Prince William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was released on Kensington Royal Instagram handle, officially used by the royal couple.

The royal family can be seen sitting in front of a pile of wood at Anmer Hall, their residence in Norfolk, eastern England.

The photo, shot in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous, was captioned, “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year.”

The snap was officially released days after it was leaked online last week.