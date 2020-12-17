Sir Ian McKellen feels ‘euphoric’ as he receives Covid-19 vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen feels ‘euphoric’ as he receives Covid-19 Coronavirus

The 'Lord Of The Rings' star veteran British actor Sir Ian McKellen has said that he feels ‘euphoric’ after he received a vaccine against Covid-19 in the first round of the vaccinations.



The 81-year-old actor joined the first eligible groups for the Covid-19 vaccine and was snapped having the first dose on Wednesday.

He received the vaccine at the Arts Research Centre, Queen Mary University Hospital.

After getting the vaccine, Sir Ian said: “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric.”

The veteran star praised the staff and further said, he wants to ‘give them all a big hug’ after having his injections.

Other stars who joined The Lord Of the Rings star in the first phase of vaccination include Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall.