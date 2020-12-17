Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Ahmed Ali Akbar bags Lux Style Award for Best Actor in 'Laal Kabootar'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

The Lux Style Awards named Ahmed Ali Akbar as Best Actor for his work in Laal Kabootar.

The actor had also bagged an international award for the same category at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his stellar performance in the film.

The action-packed movie, which is a collaboration of Geo Films and Nehr Ghar Films, features him alongside Mansha Pasha.

Ahmed plays Adeel Nawaz, a taxi-driver bent on moving from Karachi to Dubai, and Mansha's character, Aliya Malik, is a strong-willed woman whose world turns upside down in a series of unexpected events.

It was released on March 22, 2019.

Laal Kabootar was chosen as Pakistan's official selection for the, Oscars 2020.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wanted to earn 'millions of dollars quickly' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle wanted to earn 'millions of dollars quickly' with Prince Harry
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn ‘is her rock’ and confidant

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn ‘is her rock’ and confidant
Ali Zafar pens down heartfelt note for wife Ayesha Fazli: 'Thank you for being you'

Ali Zafar pens down heartfelt note for wife Ayesha Fazli: 'Thank you for being you'
Lux Style Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Lux Style Awards 2020: Full list of winners
'Laal Kabootar' wins Lux Style Award for Best Film

'Laal Kabootar' wins Lux Style Award for Best Film

Five ‘M:I7’ crew members quit after Tom Cruise’s expletive-ridden rant

Five ‘M:I7’ crew members quit after Tom Cruise’s expletive-ridden rant
Sir Ian McKellen feels ‘euphoric’ as he receives Covid-19 Coronavirus

Sir Ian McKellen feels ‘euphoric’ as he receives Covid-19 Coronavirus
Jesy Nelson’s exit reminds Liam Payne of Zayn Malik’s ‘sad’ 1D departure

Jesy Nelson’s exit reminds Liam Payne of Zayn Malik’s ‘sad’ 1D departure

Imran Abbas’s opinion on TikTok leaves social media abuzz

Imran Abbas’s opinion on TikTok leaves social media abuzz
Princess Eugenie felt ‘unhappy’ at Frogmore Cottage just as Meghan Markle did

Princess Eugenie felt ‘unhappy’ at Frogmore Cottage just as Meghan Markle did
Disney blocks Johnny Depp from reprising role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Disney blocks Johnny Depp from reprising role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release Christmas card photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release Christmas card photo

Latest

view all