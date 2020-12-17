Kate Middleton’s pal claims she is ‘no pushover’ while disciplining kids

A friend of Kate Middleton recently came forward to shed some insight into the royal’s confidence as a mother and her parenting strategies.

During their interview with People magazine, the friend began by highlighting just how “chill” the Duchess is in her everyday routine.

However, that is not to say she lets bad behavior slide within her household.

The source admits the mother-of-three isn’t afraid to put her foot down whenever her children misbehave. “It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces.”

“When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up.”

This revelation came shortly after a separate source highlighted the royal’s disciplining tactics for her kids. Per The Sun, “The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.”