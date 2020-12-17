Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Eminem about to drop new surprise album?

Social media websites are inundated with rumors that Eminem is releasing a new album titled "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B".

The Detroit rapper released "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year and it became an instant hit.

While Eminem has remained tight-lipped about the album and nothing is confirmed,conversations began circulating on the internet suggesting that Slim Shady was planning on releasing a surprise album

Here's a collection of tweets about Eminem's new album:




