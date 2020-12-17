Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps the trolls away

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Female actors who played important roles in popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul"  received backlash on their social media accounts for their real life pictures.

Esra Bilgic, who played the role of Halime Hatun, was the first one to become target of trolls.

The actress shut down her trolls with a strongly-worded statement.   Hulya Darcan Korel who played Hayme Hatun, the mother of Ertugrul, chose to keep her Instagram account private to thwart unwanted comments on her pictures and videos.

She is followed by more than 80,000 people on the Facebook-owned platform but not everyone is allowed to see her posts on Instagram.

Hayme's character is one of the most popular from the historical TV series which is also being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.

Born in Izmir, Turkey, Hulya is known for Dirilis: Ertugrul (2014), Hakanlarin savasi (1968) and Kaderimiz (1973). She was previously married to Tanju Korel. 

