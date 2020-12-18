Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast deal with Spotify hurts British singer Sandie Shaw?

Friday Dec 18, 2020

British singer Sandie Shaw reportedly slammed Spotify over multi-year podcast deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess announced on Tuesday that they had agreed a multi-year term deal with Spotify to produce podcasts, which would be available exclusively on the streaming platform.

Shaw, best known for winning Eurovision for the UK with Puppet on a String, lashed out at the deal over its alleged worth saying artists didn’t have the same ability to negotiate deals with Spotify.

She told a media outlet: "Lucky Meghan and Harry were able to negotiate a podcast deal for themselves with Spotify."

She was reported to have said: "I wish recording artists were in the same independent position to negotiate streaming deals directly for themselves too."

Meanwhile, Spotify doesn’t release the information itself about how much it pays for per stream.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing backlash since they singed the deal with Spotify. Sandie Shaw is one of the most successful British female singers of the 1960s.

