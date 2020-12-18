Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner spotted together for Christmas music and festive aprons

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner shared their delights with fans as they appeared together to whip up a meal, enjoying the holidays with some Christmas music and festive aprons.

Charming model Kendall Jenner apparently led the cooking endeavors, as she referred to herself as "chef Kenny" in a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story. The reality star sported a green apron, patterned with birds and flora.

On the other hand, Justin's darling Hailey also gave fans a sneak peek at Kendall preparing some sweet potato slices at the kitchen, adding Mariah Carey's holiday classic song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," over the clip.

When the 25-year-old Jenner noticed her best friend Baldwin recording her, she gave the camera a sweet smile.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old supermodel spent some quality time with husband Justin Bieber as the couple decked their halls for the upcoming holidays.

