Ellen DeGeneres says she did not know 'excruciating back pain' was symptom of COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 last week on Thursday

Ellen DeGeneres revealed about an unusual backache she was suffering from after she got diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a video message posted by the talk show host, DeGeneres talks about feeling "100 percent" despite learning that the "excruciating back pain" is a symptom amongst those who have been diagnosed with the ailment.



"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much," DeGeneres said. "I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good."

"One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain," she revealed, adding that she "didn't know that was a symptom."

"Who knew? How come?" DeGeneres added. "Back pain. Bad."

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she wrote in a message on her Twitter. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."