Friday Dec 18 2020
Designer behind Kate and Meghan's stunning wedding dress struggling to keep family fed

Friday Dec 18, 2020

The ingenious person who created the stunning wedding gowns of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is starving for days on end.

Chloe Savage, who worked her magic embroidery on the wedding dresses with sheer finesse, is struggling to feed her family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not just this, she is facing the challenge of becoming homeless.

"It's been horrific,” Chloe revealed to PEOPLE from her home in Warmley Village on the outskirts of Bristol, England. "We've had all our work literally dry up.

"My 14-year-old daughter is skipping meals to save on the food budget,” she added. “The stress is getting to her and she is self-harming too. So, she's now going to Child Mental Health Services (CAMHS) to get support."

Talking about creating the most important dress for Duchess Kate, Chloe revealed, “We appliquéd all the lace to her gown and shoes," adding that she also worked on her “elasticated blue silk and white lace garter.”

“All of the things that you don't get to see!” she joked.

Opening about facing near homelessness, Chloe said, "In January and February, we started seeing a lot of our international contracts getting put on hold.

"Work just disappeared. People like the National Trust very quickly said they would have to postpone our projects because they knew they were going to have a massive hole in their budget," she continued.

