Queen Elizabeth to strip Prince Harry of military titles as Megxit review nears

Queen Elizabeth had asked Prince Harry to give up title in the Royal Marines earlier

Queen Elizabeth is down to making a very crucial decision, pertaining to the stripping of Prince Harry's military titles.

Meanwhile Harry, who has served in the Royal Marines, dreams of keeping his honours and titles, something which is seen as the last 'nail in the coffin' after his and Meghan's involvement in US politics, as explained by royal correspondent Richard Palmer.



"Nothing has been decided yet but I imagine both sides will make the split permanent. It’s always dangerous to second guess the Queen but it looks as if the US political intervention was the final nail for Harry’s hopes of retaining any military patronages on behalf of Her Majesty."

"It was taken really seriously as a major breach of undertakings they had given voluntarily, unlike the commercial deals as far as I can tell," Palmer of Express UK said.

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie explain in Finding Freedom how Harry felt losing his Royal Marines title.

He told Major General Matthew Holmes; 'I'm devastated that I am having to step down.'