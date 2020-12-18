Can't connect right now! retry
Whoopi Goldberg defends Tom Cruise after outburst on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set

Whoopi Goldberg has come to the defense of Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise. She even shed light on the true intentions behind his prior outburst.

For those unversed, Cruise lashed out on crew members working on Mission: Impossible 7, all for overlooking proper covid-19 safety protocols while shooting.

While the industry is still divided on Cruise’s rant, Goldberg appears to be on his side and was even quoted saying, "You know, some people don’t understand why he would get so angry.”

She told Fox News, "You can get a new camera operator – no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man. But if [Cruise] is looking over and he can see you not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, it’s kind of like a little bit of a middle finger, in my opinion.”

