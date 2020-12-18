Can't connect right now! retry
Machine Gun Kelly's cryptic tweet aimed at Eminem?

Eminem on Friday released his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B", leaving his fan excited.

It is his second album in 2020 after "Music To Be Murdered By" which released in the beginning of the year.

Eminem and Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly have a long running beef and both the rappers have targeted each other in their popular diss tracks.

Every time the Detroit rapper drops an album, fans couldn't help but wonder whether it features any diss track targeting MGK.

After Em dropped his surprise album, some social media users started claiming that MGK tweeted a cryptic message aimed at Marshall Mathers.

But others rejected the claims, saying MGK's last tweet was posted a few hours before Eminem took to Instagram to announce that his new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" is out.



