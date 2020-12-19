Kate Middleton prefers country-side for upbringing of kids: Here's why

Kate Middleton would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally, says a source

Kate Middleton is a an ardent fan of the country-side wherein she wishes to spend most of her time.

A source told PEOPLE that the royal is very much fond of the country side and would love to see her kids grow up there.



“Even if she were married to a banker, I don’t think she would be much different,” the insider said. “She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally. I don’t think she would have been living a very different life.”

The mom of three, 38, is currently living with her husband William and kids at the family’s country estate, Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

As a mother, whether she is in Norfolk or the family’s London abode at Kensington Palace, Kate is “very chilled at home,” revealed a friend.

“It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces," they said.

“At the end of the day, she’s in training to be a future Queen, but honestly you would never know it,” said a source close to Kate. “If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it’s often William who makes it! It’s a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way.”