Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

'And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,' raps Eminem in latest track

Fans were taken aback by the lyrics of Eminem's latest track Zeus because of how it mentioned Rihanna out of the blue.

From what it looks, Eminem is using his new album to apologise to his former collaborator Rihanna.

His new album titled Music to Be Murdered By—Side B dropped on Friday, and it sent shockwaves through the public because of some of its lyrics.

One of these being, “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” and in the next verse he says, “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

In the lyrics 'For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me' Eminem was referring to an incident in which Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna and a clip of Eminem rapping, “Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a [expletive] down too” went viral.

Eminem and Rihanna collaborated on Love the Way You Lie in 2010, Numb in 2012 and The Monster in 2013. They went on to tour together in 2014.

