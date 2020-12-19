Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Justin Bieber’s 2015 tweet asking his fans to help Greenwich NHS Choir went viral

Five years ago pop star Justin Bieber was locked in a contest for Britain’s favourite Christmas song with a group of little known health workers. He gave in.

This year, the Canadian singer-songwriter and the health workers are back, singing his hit Holy together to raise funds to help Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber’s 2015 tweet asking his fans to help the South London Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir went viral and their song beat his to the coveted Christmas Number 1 spot.

The former teen star later met up with the medical workers, leading to this year’s collaboration. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them,” he said in a statement on Friday announcing the new release.

Britain has among the largest recorded numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19 and the government said on Friday the epidemic appeared to be growing again, shortly before a planned five-day relaxation of restrictions for the festive period.

Earlier this year, Bieber donated profits from Stuck With U, his single with Ariana Grande, to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, a charity which supports frontline workers in the United States, which has the world’s highest figures for COVID-19 deaths and infections. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow

Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow
Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women

Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women
Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families

Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families
Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson
Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection

Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection
Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19
Kate Middleton prefers country-side for upbringing of kids: Here's why

Kate Middleton prefers country-side for upbringing of kids: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sought Megxit as means to make millions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sought Megxit as means to make millions
Sajal Ali stuns fans with adorable pictures

Sajal Ali stuns fans with adorable pictures
Ayesha Omar expresses gratitude as horrific accident marks 5th anniversary

Ayesha Omar expresses gratitude as horrific accident marks 5th anniversary
Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel unveils campaign with Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried

Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel unveils campaign with Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried
Machine Gun Kelly's cryptic tweet aimed at Eminem?

Machine Gun Kelly's cryptic tweet aimed at Eminem?

Latest

view all