Jada Pinkett Smith ‘regrets’ letting her kids experience fame too young

Jada Pinkett Smith recently admitted that she allowing her children full access to fame early on in their lives.

The star shed light on it all during her conversation with Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris at Red Table Talk.

There she was quoted saying, "Life is unfolding, you know? It really is. We wish we could know everything at once and have all the information that we need, especially when it comes to parenting, right? Fortunately and unfortunately, you just have to go into things to recognise or realise what works and what doesn’t.”

“I knew that my children were creatives from day one, OK? I knew that they were not conventional children and that was just going to be a part of their reality because their parents are not conventional at all.”

“You know, Will and I have never really lived conventional lives or had conventional ideas about life. But I would have held off a bit in regards to how much they were allowed to be in the spotlight.”

That is not to say though that Jada did not pass on pearls of wisdom to her children before they started off in the public eye. "I was very lucky of the combination of the fact that Willow and Jaden had themselves early and they had a certain fortitude to be able to have controversy, to have criticism.”

“And so when they came onto social media, they definitely have a different relationship than even I have to social media. They've actually taught me a lot in regards to what to pay attention to, what not to pay attention to. And they've really helped me navigate my relationship with social media.”

The one thing Jada consistently holds onto, however, is the idea that every critique “Makes you stronger because you know what the truth is. And it's unfortunate. You have to kind of sit in it and accept it and deal with it. But it seems very unfair. But the world isn't fair … I think you just learn over time that this is part of it, you know?"