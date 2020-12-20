Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 20 2020
Machine Gun Kelly uses dustbin emoji while mocking Eminem's new album

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Eminem fans are convinced that Machine Gun Kelly's last two tweets are about the Detroit native.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Cleveland rapper wrote, "Those subliminals" with a "dustbin" and "Face with Tears of Joy" emojis.

Marshal Mathers's fans, who knew that MGK was taking shots at their favorite rapper for dissed him in his new album "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B", called him out for his tweet.

Em's fans attacked MGK in the replies, with a few users sharing screenshots of his latest interview in which he had blamed Eminem for failure of his album "Hotel Diablo".

