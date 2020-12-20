Zac Efron gives fans major style envy with his new look

Zac Efron mesmerised fans with his new new mini mullet hairstyle in Australia.



The actor said goodbye to his previous hairstyle and received his new hairdo from a famous hair stylist Attaboy Barbers in Kent Town.

The hair salon posted a series of photos of Efron visiting the establishment for a "tidy up" where stylist Luke Munn gave him a mullet with shaved sides.

In the snaps, The 33-year-old 'High School Musical' star is seen smiling with the Attaboy staff while showing off his new mullet, which is only noticeable when looking at the back of the actor's head.

"@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet," the shop captioned the post.

Zac Efron and his new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares are spending some quality time together in Australia.