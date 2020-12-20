Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship worsens over her sons

Britney Spears seemingly disputed her father Jamie' claims of good relationship with the singer as she reportedly blamed him for getting less time for her two children.



The pop star considered him responsible for her unfavorable custody balance because he allegedly assaulted her 15-year-old son, Us Weekly reported on Friday.

The report follows her father Jamie's claim to a media outlet that he and pop star had been on 'good terms' up until August of this year, after which point they hadn't spoken.

'For Jamie to say that he and Britney were on "good terms" until August is outrageous,' source told the the Weekly. 'August 2019 maybe, but not August 2020.'

Jamie, who is in charge of Britney's long-running conservatorship, was also blamed for not allowing her spending more time with Sean and her other son Jayden James, 14.

'[Jamie] is the reason she has far less custodial time with her sons than she did before,' the source continued.

'The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything. It was a major blow for Britney. She, Kevin, Preston and Jayden have all seen Jamie differently ever since.'

In September 2019, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline told police that Jamie got into an intense argument with Sean, who was only 13 at the time.

Britney's son Sean had reportedly locked himself in a room, but Jamie broke down the door and shook his grandson violently.

Britney Spears' father Jamie was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, no charges were ever brought against him.