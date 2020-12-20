Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Emma Corrin stands by Netflix over refusal to add a ‘fiction’ warning on ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

The Crown star Emma Corrin is standing by Netflix's decision to reject calls for a 'fiction' disclaimer on the show.

Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on the show, talked to Variety about how the makers are getting urged to add a ‘fiction’ disclaimed to the show.

"It is very clearly a dramatized version of events,” she said.

"This is fictitious in the same way people don’t mistake Succession for what actually happened with the Murdochs. I also understand [the request] comes from a place of sensitivity and protectiveness of the royal family and Diana,” she went on to say.

Earlier, Josh O’Conner who plays Prince Charles, also gave his take on UK minister Oliver Dowden’s calls for the disclaimed.

Talking to Los Angeles Times, O’Conner said: "We were slightly let down by our culture secretary, whose job it is to encourage culture.”

"In my opinion, it's pretty outrageous that he came out and said what he said. Particularly, in this time when he knows that the arts are struggling and they're on their knees, I think it's a bit of a low blow,” he said. 


More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry makes waves with surprised ‘Cosmic Energy’ release

Katy Perry makes waves with surprised ‘Cosmic Energy’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit
'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty

'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty
BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views

BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views
Meesha Shafi praises Nighat Dad for showing resilience amidst grueling court battle

Meesha Shafi praises Nighat Dad for showing resilience amidst grueling court battle

Marriage on the cards for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Marriage on the cards for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Demi Lovato shares the ‘best part about being single’ after bitter Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato shares the ‘best part about being single’ after bitter Max Ehrich split
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn reacts to Pence’s new Space Force name

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn reacts to Pence’s new Space Force name
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares her favorite Holiday moment: Video

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares her favorite Holiday moment: Video
Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship worsens over her sons

Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship worsens over her sons
Zac Efron gives fans major style envy with his new look

Zac Efron gives fans major style envy with his new look
Queen Elizabeth's this year's Christmas plan seems confusing

Queen Elizabeth's this year's Christmas plan seems confusing

Latest

view all