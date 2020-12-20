Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Prince William had been in a number of relationship before he found his one true soulmate in Kate Middleton.

There was one instance when the Duchess of Cambridge came face to face with her husband’s ex-girlfriend and the entire encounter was awkward to say the least.

Kate and William met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and before the heir to the throne fell for his now-wife, he was in a relationship with Carly Massy-Birch.

While they may have been close back then, after he and Kate got together, William lost his cool towards Carly after her brutal swipe aimed at Kate.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl claims that it happened over a game of ‘never have I ever’.

Nicholl writes: “When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.”

She went on to write that following that incident, William shot her a “thunderous look” and said “I can’t believe you just said that,” while the party-goers were “in shock.”

Another source told Nicholl: “We knew they were together but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public.”

More From Entertainment:

Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap

Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap
Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen

Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen
Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos

Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos
Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release

Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be pressured to produce ‘royal-themed’ shows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be pressured to produce ‘royal-themed’ shows

'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty

'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty
BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views

BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views
Meesha Shafi praises Nighat Dad for showing resilience amidst grueling court battle

Meesha Shafi praises Nighat Dad for showing resilience amidst grueling court battle

Emma Corrin stands by Netflix over refusal to add a ‘fiction’ warning on ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin stands by Netflix over refusal to add a ‘fiction’ warning on ‘The Crown’
Marriage on the cards for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Marriage on the cards for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Demi Lovato shares the ‘best part about being single’ after bitter Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato shares the ‘best part about being single’ after bitter Max Ehrich split

Latest

view all