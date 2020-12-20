Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

Prince William had been in a number of relationship before he found his one true soulmate in Kate Middleton.

There was one instance when the Duchess of Cambridge came face to face with her husband’s ex-girlfriend and the entire encounter was awkward to say the least.

Kate and William met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and before the heir to the throne fell for his now-wife, he was in a relationship with Carly Massy-Birch.

While they may have been close back then, after he and Kate got together, William lost his cool towards Carly after her brutal swipe aimed at Kate.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl claims that it happened over a game of ‘never have I ever’.

Nicholl writes: “When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.”

She went on to write that following that incident, William shot her a “thunderous look” and said “I can’t believe you just said that,” while the party-goers were “in shock.”

Another source told Nicholl: “We knew they were together but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public.”