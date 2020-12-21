Naimal Khawar wows fans with stunning pictures from sister’s wedding festivities

Naimal Khawar wows fans with stunning pictures from sister’s ‘dholki’, ‘Mayoun’

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife and former actress Naimal Khawar has treated her fans with stunning pictures from the dholki and mayoun of her sister.



Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a dazzling photo with simple caption, “Nisma’s dholak”.

The Verna actress looked gorgeous in the black outfit.

Earlier, she posted adorable pictures with her sister from the mayoun and also penned down sweet wishes for her.

Naimal wrote, “Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life.”

"May Allah bless this new beginning,” she prayed for the younger sister.