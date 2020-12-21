Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Naimal Khawar wows fans with stunning pictures from sister’s wedding festivities

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Naimal Khawar wows fans with stunning pictures from sister’s ‘dholki’, ‘Mayoun’

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife and former actress Naimal Khawar has treated her fans with stunning pictures from the dholki and mayoun of her sister.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a dazzling photo with simple caption, “Nisma’s dholak”.

The Verna actress looked gorgeous in the black outfit.

Earlier, she posted adorable pictures with her sister from the mayoun and also penned down sweet wishes for her.

Naimal wrote, “Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life.”

"May Allah bless this new beginning,” she prayed for the younger sister.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s awkward video from Charles, Diana’s wedding leaves fans in fits

Queen Elizabeth’s awkward video from Charles, Diana’s wedding leaves fans in fits
Neelam Muneer defeats Covid-19, thanks fans for prayers

Neelam Muneer defeats Covid-19, thanks fans for prayers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stretch exit deal to a ‘snapping point’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stretch exit deal to a ‘snapping point’

Elliot Page thanks fans for the love and support after trans disclosure

Elliot Page thanks fans for the love and support after trans disclosure

Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 rant was a Scientology stunt, says Leah Remini

Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 rant was a Scientology stunt, says Leah Remini
Bella Hadid praises Zendaya for topping GQ's 'Most Stylish Women 2021' list

Bella Hadid praises Zendaya for topping GQ's 'Most Stylish Women 2021' list
Shaniera Akram drops jaws as she stuns in a saree

Shaniera Akram drops jaws as she stuns in a saree
Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic

Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic
Prince William's pal who divorced Meghan Markle's friend to tie the knot soon

Prince William's pal who divorced Meghan Markle's friend to tie the knot soon
Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy
Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report

Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report
Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’

Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’

Latest

view all