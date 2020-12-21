Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity adding to Kate and William's worries?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March, are soaring to new heights of popularity.

To achieve the excellence in their newly adopted profession, Meghan and Harry are leaving no stone unturned.

A media outlet, citing a royal commentator, reported that they have drawn attention away from other royals, and their popularity posed a 'whopping problem' for Kate Middleton and Prince William.



The Duchess of Sussex was the most tweeted about royal in 2020, followed by her husband Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were languishing on the list – at seventh and eighth respectively. According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, as reported by a media outlet, this could trouble the William and Kate.



"The Sussexes have totally and utterly consumed the media oxygen around the Royal Family this year, a state of play that is highly unlikely to change any time soon. And that is a whopping problem for the royal family – Kate, Duchess of Cambridge especially," Daniela Elser was reported to have claimed.

Elser believes the world’s attention could be “elsewhere” when William and Kate are trying to promote philanthropic projects.

Meghan and Harry recently captured the attention of the world as they signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify this week. They also signed a production deal with Netflix in September.

On Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new charity, Archewell Foundation, started working with Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen to feed hungry in disaster-hit areas.