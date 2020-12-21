Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 21 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed their first charitable venture under their Archwell Foundation and Twitter users are not too happy about it. 

Since the couple's departure from the royal family, they have bagged multiple lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. 

Furthermore, Meghan had recently announced her investment in a start-up called Clevr Blends. 

To no surprise the couple was criticised for their decisions especially since Megxit was a means to seek "financial independence" along with a break from the spotlight, which was quite the opposite on the latter part.  

Their latest venture will see the couple partnering up with World Central Kitchen to help them create community relief centres such as food distribution hubs, schools and medical clinics.

"The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect with our shared humanity," the couple said in a statement.

"When we think about Chef Andres and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing and working tirelessly to support each other."

However the cause has raised eyebrows as their goodwill gesture seemed be just talk.

"Will they actually help or just talk about it?" one user wrote.

"Where did the money come from? Riding on the chef’s program to make themselves look better? What about their own 'initiatives'?" another hit back.

A third wrote: "These two just don’t go away."

"Seeking attention," another user said.

