Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on Sunday asked her fans about their Christmas shopping as she took to social media.

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer shared her picture from inside her car with a caption that read, "Get in loser, we’re going (last minute christmas) shopping.seriously though, how is there only 5 days till Christmas (& my birthday )?! how many of you still have shopping to get done?"

Comments on her posts suggested that most of her followers were more interested in her relationship with Slim Shady instead of shopping.

A user asked her whether she would share a family photo on this Christmas. Another said, "Too busy listening to your dad's album, there is no space for shopping."

Eminem recently took the internet by storm as he dropped his second surprise album in 2020.