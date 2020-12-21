Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on Sunday asked her fans about their Christmas shopping as she took to social media. 

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer shared her picture from inside her car with a caption that read, "Get in loser, we’re going (last minute christmas) shopping.seriously though, how is there only 5 days till Christmas (& my birthday )?! how many of you still have shopping to get done?"

Comments on her posts suggested that most of her followers were more interested in her relationship with Slim Shady instead of shopping.

A user asked her whether she would share a family photo on this Christmas. Another said, "Too busy listening to your dad's album, there is no space for shopping."

Eminem recently took the internet by storm as he dropped his second surprise album in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19
'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'

'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'
Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas

Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas
Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36

Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity adding to Kate and William's worries?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity adding to Kate and William's worries?
So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021

So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021
Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Kylie Jenner called a ‘monster’ as she gets attacked in public by anti-fur protestors

Kylie Jenner called a ‘monster’ as she gets attacked in public by anti-fur protestors

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s families elated after pair’s engagement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s families elated after pair’s engagement

Latest

view all