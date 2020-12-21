Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

I'm not even myself anymore: Charli D’Amelio opens up about mental health

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

It seems like not everything is as it seems for Tik Tok star Charli D’Amelio as she recently opened up about her struggles with mental health.

Speaking on Avani Gregg’s Facebook Watch series Here For It, the social media star revealed that she had anxiety issues way before she was put on the spotlight.

It eventually got worse when she shot to fame as she was hurled with criticism regardless of what she did. 

"I used to have such bad panic attacks in the third grade. This is what happened and this is how it affected me up until literally three weeks ago. It hurt so bad I didn’t want to talk about it," she shared.

Charli said that she would bottle up her emotions and then proceed to cry for days on end. 

"I will cry for three days straight and I’m not even Charli anymore," she said.

"I’m just this emotional person that doesn't function properly. And I get into these, like, really, really bad places, and it’s scary for me. I’m not myself, and I don’t know what takes over, but it’s just so much built up that I’m trying to get out all at once, and it's really tough. Especially when you feel like everyone has an invitation to say anything about you."

However, it seems that the Tik Tok star has been trying to overcome her battles as she has been seeking professional help.

She said that therapy is "making a difference" as well as helping her to accept that she wasn't okay.

Charli reiterated the importance of not discrediting one's emotions "just because you're happy sometimes." adding that her experience her taught that "it doesn't hurt" to seek help. 

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry drops new song 'Not the End of the World'

Katy Perry drops new song 'Not the End of the World'
Shakira’s ‘Girl Like Me’ music video crosses 100 million views

Shakira’s ‘Girl Like Me’ music video crosses 100 million views
Ayeza Khan's sporty look will give you some serious style inspiration

Ayeza Khan's sporty look will give you some serious style inspiration

After supporting Biden, Supergirl actress takes a break from social media

After supporting Biden, Supergirl actress takes a break from social media

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19
'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'

'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'
Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas

Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas
Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36

Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Latest

view all